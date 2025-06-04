Why I No Longer Visit Rivers — Amaechi

A former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he no longer visits Rivers State, citing emotional distress over the abandonment and vandalism of projects he executed while in office.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the revelation during an interview on Arise News, where he expressed deep frustration over what he described as the systemic neglect of major infrastructural and educational developments initiated under his administration.

The former governor stated that seeing the current state of his legacy projects gives him a mental breakdown.

Amaechi said, “Now, when I was sworn in as governor, you’ll ask the question, ‘did you perform?’ People are building a flyover here and making noise.

“I built six flyovers. They’re there, and I did not make noise. I didn’t call the President to come and commission. I built primary schools; let any other governor who has built primary schools come forward in Rivers State.

“I built secondary schools, people were calling universities, with two children per room, and I got an agency in India to come and manage those schools, and they brought science teachers from India and arts teachers from Nigeria.

“The schools are now abandoned, vandalised. That’s why I don’t go to Rivers State because it gives you a mental disorder.

“Within that period, we tried to build a new city. We finished 24 hrs power supply, and it was abandoned and vandalised.”