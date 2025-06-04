Victor Osimhen Best Striker In The World – Says Super Eagles Coach Chelle

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has referred to Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world.

Chelle expressed this opinion in a recent conversation with BBC Sport Africa.

The Super Eagles coach hailed the 26-year-old striker in light of speculation connecting the Nigerian international to European teams, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona, this summer.

Chelle urged the Galatasaray striker to stay completely focused and to make the appropriate decision.

“Victor is, for me, the best striker in the world.

“For him it is difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure.

“The reality is there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100%.

“I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go [and get a transfer move].

“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona, or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that,” Chelle told BBC Sport Africa.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has opened up about his life-changing decision to switch international allegiance from England to Nigeria, describing it as “one of the most defining choices” of his football career.

The 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year made the statement during an interview with ARISE TV, in which he detailed the personal and professional transformation that followed his commitment to the Nigerian national team.

“Without a doubt, it changed my career and my life,” the 27-year-old said. “People know that. This is my home. This is my place. I enjoy it here. I am the son of the soil.”

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Lookman represented England at youth levels before pledging his senior international future to Nigeria.

That bold move coincided with a meteoric rise in his career, culminating in a historic hat-trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, leading Atalanta to their first-ever European title with a stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen.