Transfer: Chelsea Eye Kudus, Dessers Stays Put, Carrick Sacked, Jefferson Louis Retires

Chelsea have made a bold transfer move to sign West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus, as reported by Mail Online.

The West London side are reportedly keen on securing the services of the Ghanaian international this summer to strengthen their attack.

This interest comes on the back of Chelsea’s decision to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United following the expiration of his loan spell.

With a vacancy in the wide areas, new manager Enzo Maresca appears eager to add pace and creativity to his frontline.

Kudus’ £85 million release clause becomes active between July 1 and July 10, giving Chelsea a narrow window to act.

The 24-year-old previously attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, having impressed at Ajax before moving to West Ham in 2023.

Chelsea have reportedly admired Kudus since his Ajax days, and this could finally be the summer a deal materializes.

Cyriel Dessers Dismisses Exit Rumours, Commits to Rangers

Cyriel Dessers has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move away from Glasgow Rangers.

Despite a prolific season in front of goal, the Nigerian international says he is happy at the Scottish Premiership side.

Dessers, 30, had been close to leaving the Ibrox in January after briefly losing his starting spot to Morocco’s Hamza Igamane.

Nevertheless, he bounced back impressively, finishing the season with 29 goals and 7 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

“With my statistics, it is normal that there is interest,” Dessers told Scottish media, as quoted by VoetbalKrant. “I still have two years of contract with a fantastic club like Rangers. I don’t have to leave.”

Middlesbrough Sack Michael Carrick After Play-Off Disappointments

In the Championship, Middlesbrough have sacked head coach Michael Carrick following a second consecutive season of missing out on the play-offs.

Carrick, 43, took charge in October 2022 and led Boro to a strong finish in the 2022–2023 campaign. However, the team failed to build on that progress and finished 10th this season, winning just one of their final six matches.

His assistants, Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick, have also left the club. With Carrick’s departure, 17 of the 24 teams from last season’s Championship have now changed managers since August—a staggering turnover in the dugout.

Veteran Forward Jefferson Louis Retires After 28-Year Career

Lower-league football cult hero Jefferson Louis has officially retired, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 28-year career that saw him play for 51 different clubs.

The 46-year-old forward made his debut in 1996 for Risborough Rangers and played his final games for Thame United, a club with which he had three separate spells.

Louis is best remembered for his time at Oxford United, where he scored 10 goals in 64 appearances, including a memorable winner against Swindon Town in the 2002 FA Cup.

Over the years, he also turned out for Wrexham, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Crawley Town, and many more.

Reflecting on his journey, Louis told BBC Radio Oxford: “It was a dream for me to become a professional footballer… I must be doing something right as I’ve still, to this day, had more managers ask me to come play for them.”