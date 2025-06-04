Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

The Presidency has responded to claims by a faction of the Afenifere group that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies have led to economic hardship, democratic decline, and social regression.

Naija News reports that the pan-Yoruba group had lamented that Tinubu’s government’s midterm report showed that every human development and sociopolitical index had regressed.

However, speaking on Tuesday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, the presidency stated the criticism was a deliberate attempt to find fault in Tinubu’s administration.

Dare stated that the group’s criticism is predicated on a jaundiced view that echoes the sentiment of opposition politicians.

The Presidency described the group’s assessment as “deceitful,” “prejudiced,” and “not grounded in facts.”

Former presidential spokesperson Reuben Abati has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to Abati, if Wike can disrespect and criticise those who play pivotal roles in his political ascent, he can also disrespect the President.

The TV host was reacting to Wike’s recent verbal attacks on key political figures.

Speaking on The Morning Show, an Arise Television breakfast programme on Tuesday, Abati, who is also a co-host, accused Wike of speaking recklessly about his former political patrons, attributing it to a character flaw.

Abati described Wike’s behaviour as driven by “hubris,” which is evident in his disparaging of those who helped him along the way.

Abati recalled how Wike had previously insulted Peter Odili, who played a significant role in Wike’s rise to power.

The former presidential spokesman suggested that Wike’s pattern of verbal abuse might soon be directed at President Tinubu.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday announced the suspension of its nationwide strike, which began on Monday, following a crucial meeting with representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other key stakeholders.

Naija News reports that the decision was contained in a communiqué issued after extended deliberations between JUSUN and the representatives of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other concerned parties.

According to the communiqué, JUSUN agreed to suspend the industrial action in response to the intervention of the CJN and other stakeholders, granting the Federal Government a one-month window to address the union’s demands.

It also stated that the Federal Government is expected to release funds to the Judiciary within the stipulated period, with a clear directive that JUSUN’s demands be implemented immediately upon disbursement.

In light of the commitments made, JUSUN officially directed its members across the country to resume work on Wednesday, signalling the end of the brief industrial action.

The union also expressed hope that all agreements would be honoured within the agreed timeframe to avoid further disruption to the judicial system.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as fake news reports that it will grant automatic tickets to all National Assembly members.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that such reports should be disregarded.

He said: “We urge all Party members and the general public to disregard the report as FAKE and of mischievous origin.”

Naija News recalls that reports had emerged on Monday claiming that the Abdullahi Ganduje-led APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had concluded plans to grant automatic tickets to federal lawmakers.

According to the report, some governors elected on the ruling party’s platform where against such plans.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all banks to stop debiting USSD transaction charges from customers’ bank accounts, with effect from Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

According to a notice sent by United Bank for Africa (UBA) to its customers, the charges for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services will now be deducted directly from mobile airtime balances, in line with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model.

“Effective June 3, 2025, charges for USSD banking services will no longer be deducted from your bank account,” the statement reads.

“These charges will now be deducted directly from your mobile airtime balance.”

Under the new model, each USSD session will attract a ₦6.98 charge per 120 seconds, which will be billed by mobile network operators (MNOs), not the banks.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, has stated that the government is committed to ensuring a seamless transition to Computer-Based Test for writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

She assured that all factors are being put into consideration to ensure no student or geographical location is put at a disadvantage when the CBT fully comes on stream.

Naija News reports Ahmad made the submission on Tuesday during the monitoring of the ongoing WASSCE in some selected schools in Abuja ahead of the full switch to CBT by 2027 as announced by the government.

According to her, the government is pursuing CBT transition to address some of the challenges identified with paper examination. She added that all necessary technical and infrastructural challenges would be fully addressed before the transition is made.

The Minister noted that based on her interaction, students prefer CBT to the traditional paper-based exams.

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has claimed that her colleague, Mercy Johnson, is seriously ill.

Naija News reports that the film star made this known in an Instagram live session with fans.

Angela said she has forgiven and ended her rift with Mercy, stressing the latter is battling an ailment she would not wish on her enemies.

The thespian advised Mercy Johnson to seek forgiveness from people she has wronged and stop using church words that do not represent her.

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has announced the end of her marriage to her husband.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Wishing her ex-husband a happy birthday, Biola said they had been separated since April 2024 and had decided to co-parent their son maturely and peacefully.

She apologised to those who might feel disappointed by the marriage breakup, stressing that she had wished the marriage had worked, but it was best to stay alive to tell the story.

The film star said that while she goes about making others happy, she spends the nights crying over an undisclosed issue.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons displayed class on Tuesday as they secured a 2–0 victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a pre-tournament friendly at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade led by example, netting both goals in the first half to seal the win for the nine-time African champions.

The first came in the 28th minute from the penalty spot, while the second, a beautifully crafted team goal, was finished off in the 43rd minute after a slick assist from Rinsola Babajide.

Head Coach Justine Madugu described the performance as a “psychological boost” for the squad as they intensify preparations for the 13th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

With nine WAFCON titles to their name, the Super Falcons are eyeing a record-extending 10th championship.

Spain and Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal has stressed that he would never play for the club’s arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal stated this while in an interview with COPE Radio during Spain’s national team training camp.

When asked if he would ever consider playing for Real Madrid, Yamal gave a firm and immediate response: “No, never. Impossible.”

The 17-year-old winger, considered one of Spain’s brightest prospects, also shared his views on the Ballon d’Or and his personal approach to the game.

Addressing comparisons with French forward Ousmane Dembélé ahead of their anticipated showdown in the Spain vs France match, Yamal added: “I’d vote for the one who performed best throughout the year. But if you insist we’re deciding it on Thursday, then let’s go head-to-head… I’d choose myself.”

Yamal also revealed his unique pre-match ritual, saying his friends often send him negative social media clips to fuel his motivation. Recalling one instance, he said, “Before the match against France, I was sleeping on the team bus, and a friend called me and said, ‘Remember what Rabiot said about you.’ I told him, ‘Of course I remember.’”

On his current development, Yamal noted a growing respect from opponents. “I can feel that defenders are starting to respect me more.”

Speaking about his club, Barcelona, Yamal acknowledged the team’s progress but urged a shift in mentality.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.