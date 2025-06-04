‘Tinubu Is Not Looking For Cheap Popularity, He Has Done More Than All Presidents Before Him’ – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has opined that President Bola Tinubu‘s achievements have surpassed those of all his predecessors.

Naija News reports that Morka stated this on Wednesday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu is not looking for cheap popularity, stressing he had reordered the nation’s priorities and addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing the country’s economy.

Morka further dismissed the planned coalition of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, saying all their cries and hue are inadequate.

He said, “Now, this President, in two years, as I have maintained, has done more than, you know, all of the presidents before him in the direction of reordering our priorities, tackling some of the most acerbic challenges faced by the economy of our country.

“He has decided that, you know, it’s not about just looking for cheap popularity, but willing to do the tough things that may momentarily seem unpopular, but are decidedly crucial to the long-term good health of our country’s economy.

“So all of the hue and cry by members of the opposition, whether it’s Rotimi Amaechi or former Vice President, or former Kaduna governor, Malam El-Rufai, you know, don’t begin to cut it.

“The President is focused on, you know, dealing with matters that guarantee the long-term, I think, you know, health of our country.

“Now you see, what is funny is that all of these voices put together don’t even begin to speak to what they think this President should be doing different from what he’s doing.

“Not one of them has come forward with any kind of, you know, informed prescription of what the President should be doing, because they know, you know, in their hearts, outside of just politicking, that the President is doing exactly what any right-thinking president would do.”