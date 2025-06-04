Tinubu Hosts Gov Adeleke, Davido, Adedeji Adeleke In Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday evening played host to the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, in what observers have described as a significant display of bipartisan engagement.

Governor Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was accompanied by his elder brother, renowned businessman and philanthropist, Adedeji Adeleke, and his nephew, global Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed the visit via a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, @DOlusegun.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, and Chief Adedeji Adeleke at his residence in Lagos,” Olusegun wrote.

Photos from the meeting, which surfaced online, quickly gained traction, with Davido’s presence drawing widespread attention.

Although the specific content of the discussions was not made public, according to Vanguard, insiders described the meeting as warm and productive, hinting at Tinubu’s broader strategy of national cohesion and cross-party collaboration.

The meeting comes at a time when President Tinubu has been meeting with leaders from various political affiliations, reportedly to foster unity and national dialogue.

Governor Adeleke has recently praised President Tinubu’s leadership approach, particularly his emphasis on nation-building over party loyalty.

The Osun governor’s presence at the meeting has been interpreted in some quarters as a sign of improved relations between the presidency and opposition governors.