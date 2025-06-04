Terror Group ‘Mahmuda’ Kills 7 In Fresh Kwara Attacks

A newly-emerged terrorist group known as Mahmuda has launched yet another deadly assault on communities in Kwara State, killing at least seven villagers in separate attacks on Tuesday alone.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the group stormed Karonji and Duruma villages in Baruten Local Government Area on Tuesday evening, firing sporadically as terrified residents fled into nearby forests for safety.

A local resident, who spoke under anonymity, confirmed that four villagers were killed in the latest attack, bringing Tuesday’s death toll to seven, after three others were earlier murdered by the same group in a separate morning raid.

“There is confusion in the community now, and sporadic shooting is currently going on. About four people have been killed, making seven people in total today alone,” the source said.

The Mahmuda terror group has recently intensified its reign of terror across rural areas of North Central Nigeria, particularly in and around the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP).

Communities in Kaiama Local Government Area, including Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu, have reportedly suffered similar attacks in recent weeks.

Likewise, villages within the Yashikira District of Baruten LGA have come under repeated assault, forcing many residents to flee their homes and abandon farmlands.

In neighbouring Niger State, Mahmuda fighters are said to have established a stronghold in the Babana and Wawa districts of Borgu Local Government Area.

Security sources allege that the group has taken control of several ungoverned spaces around border communities, operating freely due to the difficult terrain and limited security presence.