Tension In Epe As Council Chair Suspends Installation Of New Olu Of Epe

The Chairperson of Epe Local Government Area in Lagos State, Surah Animashaun, has suspended the installation of a new Olu of Epe, following a brewing succession crisis that has seen two prominent chiefs lay claim to the revered stool.

In a letter addressed to the Grand Chief Imam of the Epe Central Mosque on Tuesday, Animashaun also announced the cancellation of Eid-al-Kabir (Ileya) celebrations and Jumat prayers at the council’s central mosque and Eid ground in Oke Balogun, citing security concerns and potential unrest.

Naija News reports that the crisis stems from the recent death of the immediate past Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale, who passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the age of 86.

In the wake of his demise, Chief Adeniyi Kadri Odedeogboro and Chief Iskilu Olajide Ikuforiji have both declared themselves as his successor.

Animashaun described the parallel coronations as “legally null and void,” stressing that her intervention was to maintain peace and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Sequel to the dual installation of the new Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom on the 2nd of June, 2025, which is legally null and void as a result of the recent passing of the immediate Olu-Epe, I am writing to inform your office that High Chief Adeniyi Kadri Odedeogboro and High Chief Iskilu Olajide Ikuforiji, both parading themselves as the newly installed Olu-Epe, are hereby suspended till further hearing from the authorities,” the statement read.

The council chair said the decision to halt Eid-al-Kabir and Jumat activities at major religious venues was taken to forestall any possible violence that could arise from loyalists of the rival claimants.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, security concerns, public health issues and all, the Eid-l-Adha (Ileya) and Jumat services celebration is hereby cancelled at the First Epe Central Mosque, Oke Balogun, and the Eid Ground at Eid Street, Oke Balogun Epe respectively,” she added.

Animashaun assured that further updates on the issue would be communicated as the situation develops.

The late Oba Shefiu Adewale, whose passing has sparked the succession dispute, was highly respected in the Epe community.

Before ascending the throne, he served as Otun-Balogun, the third-highest chieftaincy title in the kingdom, later rising to Balogun before his eventual coronation as king.