Stop Trying To Deceive Tinubu – Otti’s Aide Slams APC’s Chairman Over ‘One-Man Show’ Remark

The Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, has claimed that the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State, Kingsley Ononogbu, is trying to drive a wedge between President Bola Tinubu and Governor Alex Otti.

He stated this while reacting to Ononogbu’s statement on Sunday, in which he said Otti was running a “One-Man Show” leadership in Abia.

Ononogbu, while delivering his address during the inauguration of Renewed Hope Partners by the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in Bende, faulted Governor Otti for ruling Abia State from his own private residence instead of Umuahia, the State capital.

Reacting, Ukoha fumed that Ononogbu was attempting to deceive and mislead Tinubu by lying against Otti.

He urged the APC Chairman to focus on getting votes for his party and the President rather than focusing on Governor Otti, even as he reminded him about the 4% votes which his party was only able to deliver to Mr President during the 2023 election.

Ukoha said that the issue of where the Governor resides had been addressed by the State government and should not have been used as an attack point against the Governor.

“Ononogbu should desist from deceiving and misleading Mr. President and focus more on how to get votes for President Tinubu in 2027 and stop lying against Governor Otti who Abians are celebrating in every nukes and crannies of the State,” he said.

According to Ukoha, the APC Chairman is attracting a negative image for the APC through his actions.