Soludo Sets Record Straight On Consulting Native Doctor Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has denied allegations that he has consulted a native doctor ahead of the upcoming November 8 governorship election.

Speaking via a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor described the claims as false and malicious.

Soludo said the video fueling the rumour was taken out of context, saying that it is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to a malicious and deliberately fabricated online publication and social media comments making spurious claims that Governor Soludo consulted a native doctor regarding his reelection prospects,” the statement read.

Aburime clarified that the circulated video clip was recorded during a recent official engagement between the Governor and Anambra-based content creators at the Government House.

He explained that the session, organised by the Governor’s Special Senior Assistant on New Media, Ejimofor Opara, aimed to build stronger collaboration with the creative industry as part of Soludo’s efforts to promote the state’s creative economy.

“The general public is advised to disregard the misinformation, as it is a clear attempt by detractors to misrepresent the Governor’s genuine efforts in supporting local talents and content creators.

“As part of the presentations, one of the content creators performed a native doctor skit, a common comic genre in Nigerian entertainment, to demonstrate their creative abilities to the Governor and other officials present.

“This was purely an entertainment performance by a content creator, not a consultation session,” the government said