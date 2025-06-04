Senator Natasha Disowns Viral Audio, Alleges Voice Cloning Plot

The lawmaker who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has dissociated herself from a viral audio circulating on social media, which falsely attributes sensitive remarks to her regarding key national figures.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, the senator described the audio as fabricated and maliciously engineered using voice cloning technology.

Reacting to the audio clip purportedly featuring her in a phone conversation with a journalist, Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed it as a calculated attempt to smear her name and mislead the public.

“My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or engage in such a conversation. The voice is not mine—it has clearly been cloned with malicious intent,” she said.

The senator revealed that this is not the first time digital tools have been used to falsely implicate her. She said there have been previous cases of similar manipulated audio clips attempting to portray her in conversations with public figures.

“This is part of a disturbing pattern. There have been similar recordings in the past, none of which were authentic,” she said.

She further alleged that fraudsters may have accessed her communications to place fake calls to prominent individuals using AI-generated voice simulations.

Among those reportedly targeted with the fraudulent calls were Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, Minister of State for Health Dr. Tunji Alausa, Air Peace Chairman Chief Allen Onyema, and Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

Akpoti-Uduaghan clarified that she had no connection to the alleged communications, insisting that the attempts were criminal and should be treated as a national security concern.

Describing the trend as dangerous, Akpoti-Uduaghan warned of the broader implications for democratic engagement and public safety.

Natasha said, “This is an orchestrated attempt to manipulate public perception and silence legitimate voices in our democracy. It is not just mischievous—it is a serious threat to national cohesion and security.”

She called on Nigerians to be wary of disinformation, especially in an era of rapidly advancing technology that allows for deepfakes and audio cloning.

The senator confirmed that her legal and security teams are actively investigating the incident to track down those responsible.

She concluded, “I remain firmly committed to truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement. I urge Nigerians to be vigilant and resist the spread of disinformation.”