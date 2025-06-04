Priscilla Ojo: ‘I Was Cheated On’ – Juma Jux’s Ex-girlfriend, Karen Bujulu Speaks On Relationship With Tanzanian Singer

The ex-girlfriend of Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, Karen Bujulu, has set the record straight regarding their past relationship after the musician’s wedding to Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscillia Ojo.

Naija News reports that Priscilla and Juma tied the knot in a lavish cross-country wedding celebration held in both Nigeria and Tanzania, with photos and congratulatory messages flooding social media.

Reacting to the renewed public interest over her past relationship with Jux, Bujulu, in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, said she did not cheat but was cheated on.

Bujulu revealed that she had chosen silence for a long time despite the continued criticisms and false narratives about her online.

She said that her social media posts continued to be misinterpreted and directed to Juma.

Clarifying her current stance, Bujulu added that she had moved on and does not want anyone or anything back.

She wrote, “I didn’t cheat. I was the one who got cheated on. I stayed too long, forgave till I couldn’t anymore… and then I left.

“I didn’t speak because I didn’t see the need to explain myself online, but somehow, everything I post still gets turned into something about him.

“Let me be clear: I’ve moved on. I’ve healed. I promise you, I don’t want anything or anyone back.”