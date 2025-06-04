Premier League 2025-2026 Fixtures Release, Season Start Date Confirmed

The Premier League has officially begun the 2025/26 season after its Annual General Meeting, which took place on Wednesday, June 4.

With the administrative transition now finalised, all 20 clubs, including the newly promoted teams Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland, have been officially acknowledged as members of the top division.

“The transition from the 2024/25 season to the 2025/26 season has been formalised,” the League stated in an announcement on its official website on Wednesday, signifying the official commencement of the new season.

Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland have been issued their Premier League share certificates, which is the final legal step confirming their promotion.

Each club has been entered into the Premier League’s share register and has received a framed certificate, officially recognising their status in the top flight.

Naija News understands that relegated clubs Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton have returned their Premier League shares, concluding their membership.

2025/2026 Fixtures Release Date

With all 20 clubs officially confirmed, focus now shifts to the announcement of the 2025/26 fixtures, which is set for Wednesday, 18 June at 09:00 BST.

The complete schedule for the forthcoming season will be revealed prior to the opening matchweek on Saturday, 16 August.

In the interim, the Premier League standings have been refreshed, displaying all 20 clubs in alphabetical order.

The League’s social media platforms have also commenced following the official accounts of Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland, indicating their complete integration.

As the 2025/26 season officially commences, clubs will ramp up their pre-season preparations. Several teams have already revealed their summer schedules, which include friendly matches and international tours anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

The countdown to a new season, which promises fresh rivalries, renewed ambitions, and new stories, has commenced.