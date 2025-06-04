Pastor Bakare Visits Tinubu Months After Condemning The President’s Administration

The presiding overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Wednesday, visited President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the visit were yet to be made public.

Naija News, however, reports the visit comes barely two months after the outspoken clergyman warned that Nigeria is spiralling into tyranny and suffering from a brazen abuse of power under the administration of President Tinubu.

Speaking during his state of the nation address marking the Easter celebrations in April, Pastor Bakare expressed his deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

He highlighted the apparent erosion of democracy, particularly criticizing the collapse of the legislature, which he called a “bastion of democracy” that is now failing under the President’s leadership.

Bakare also pointed to the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Tinubu as a clear example of what he termed a “theatre of the absurd.”

He slammed both the President’s actions and the National Assembly, which he accused of endorsing the measure. According to Bakare, the National Assembly has become the “most spineless” in Nigeria’s history, allowing for the President’s actions to go unchecked.

“Under your watch, Mr. President, the legislature has become a mere rubber stamp, endorsing every action you take without scrutiny,” Bakare said, referring to the passive role the National Assembly has played in the current political landscape.