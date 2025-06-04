Ondo Tribunal Set To Deliver Verdict On Ajayi’s Petition Against Aiyedatiwa’s Victory

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure is expected to deliver judgment today on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the three-member panel is chaired by Justice Benson Ogubu.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 366,781 votes and sweeping all 18 local government areas of the state.

His victory was hailed by the APC as a strong show of support across the state. However, opposition parties claim the results were marred by irregularities.

Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state, rejected the outcome and approached the tribunal alongside his party, citing alleged widespread electoral malpractices. The PDP is demanding a total cancellation of the results and a rerun of the election.

Ajayi’s petition is not the only one before the tribunal. Several other parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), and African Alliance (AA), have also filed separate petitions contesting the legitimacy of the exercise.

Each of the petitioners has raised concerns over voter suppression, alleged manipulation of results, and non-compliance with electoral guidelines.