Once There’s Stability At The Top, We’ll See A Better Future For PDP – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would overcome all its challenges and bounce back in the 2027 elections.

Saraki, who is the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, said he is committed to working with others to rescue the party.

According to him, some of the aggrieved persons have agreed to put the past behind them and allow peace to prevail.

He added that Nigerians are still very much interested in the PDP, and once the party is able to resolve the leadership challenges facing it at the national level, a brighter future is possible.

Naija News reports Saraki made the submission while speaking with newsmen at his constituency office in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday during a re-registration exercise by the PDP.

He expressed confidence that the party has enough time before the 2027 polls to sort out the leadership crisis, stressing that he’s committed to a fledgling democracy, which means a vibrant opposition party.

His words: ”I want to use this opportunity to reassure our members across the country that we are doing our best to rescue the situation of the party.

“We are confident that we will tackle the situation. We are committed to it.. Because we are all committed to fledging democracy and a fledgling democracy means a vibrant opposition. We all have to make personal and group sacrifices for the interest of the country.”

The former Governor of Kwara State said people are tired of the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that is why they are trooping to register with the PDP.

“People are coming out to register for the party, people are tired of the state of affairs in the state.New members are coming out to join the party. At the same time, all our old members are very active.The members we have seen are very impressive.

“I think the factors of what people are going through in the state,the insecurity, unemployment, hunger and lack of the presence of governance are parts of the success responsible for the massive registration of party members.

“‘So we are confident that the PDP will bounce back in 2027,” he said.

Saraki said the grassroots still belong to the PDP and once the party is able to resolve its national crisis, everything will fall in place.

“That also tells us at the grassroots that people are still in love with our party of course, we are having our challenges at the national level. We are confident now that once we can sort ourselves out at the top or the leadership at the grassroots, everything will fall in place.

“The only viable opposition party is PDP, and yes ,there are challenges, and I have taken it upon myself to do my best.

“I’m seeing responses from our colleagues who are also ready to settle our differences,” he stressed.

He disclosed that plans are already ongoing to ensure the PDP holds its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the end of June.

He said some people are expected to join the PDP once the party resolves its challenges at the national level.

“We were able to do our NEC meeting, we have scheduled a meeting for end of this month, between now and then there will be a legwork.

“Luckily for us, we started early, we have two years more. We have time to know those who will stay and rebuild the party.

“Some might still go, and some might still join us. Like today,I received new members to the party at the state level.Once there is stability at the top, I’m sure we’ll begin to see a better future for PDP.’

The former Governor also thanked Nigerians for being patient with the PDP.