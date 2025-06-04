NCoS Speaks On Report Claiming 26,000 Children Are In Nigerian Custodial Centres

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has described as false a report alleging the presence of 26,000 children in Nigerian custodial centres.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Wednesday signed by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Public Relations Officer (NCoS), Umar Abubakar.

The Service said: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to a misleading publication by a national tabloid dated 2nd June 2025, which falsely claimed that 26,000 children are being held in custodial centres in Nigeria.

“The Service categorically refutes this baseless and unfounded report and views it as a gross misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading the public and undermining the credibility of the Service.”

It stated that for the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Correctional Service, in line with national and international legal standards, does not admit children into custodial centres.

The NCoS disclosed that in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, and the Child Rights Act, 2003, any individual identified as a child (below the age of 18) is handled under a separate juvenile justice system.

The statement read: “Such individuals, when in conflict with the law, are either referred to juvenile detention facilities such as Borstal Training Institutions or State-owned remand centres, not the adult custodial centres operated by the Service.

“The Service wishes to stress that it has a robust procedure for verifying the age and identity of inmates at the point of admission. In any instance of doubt, the Service liaises with relevant agencies, including the police, judiciary, and social welfare departments, to ensure proper classification and protection of minors.

“The said erroneous report is not only misleading but also potentially damaging to the image of the Nigerian Correctional Service and the country’s human rights record.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to upholding human rights, including the protection of vulnerable groups such as children. Members of the public and the media are advised to verify sensitive information through official channels before dissemination.”