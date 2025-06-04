NCoS Boss Orders Security Beef-up Across All Prison Facilities

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has issued a direct order to all Zonal Coordinators, State Command Controllers, and heads of training institutions to ensure the security of all custodial facilities or face severe repercussions.

Naija News reports that this directive was communicated during an emergency virtual strategy session convened on Tuesday, aimed at evaluating and enhancing the security of correctional facilities across the nation in anticipation of the forthcoming festivities.

Nwakuche, in a statement endorsed by the NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, emphasized the necessity of taking proactive measures to avert potential security breaches, cautioning that any form of complacency would be unacceptable.

“This is not just about concrete walls and iron bars, it’s about trust, duty, and the safety of every Nigerian,” Nwakuche said during the meeting.

According to the statement, the session also served as a forum for senior officials to express their concerns, deliver progress updates, and obtain feedback. ‘

While the CGC commended notable efforts, he was clear in his demand for increased innovation, vigilance, and accountability throughout the organisation.

Key resolutions made during the meeting include: “Immediate audits of all correctional facilities to evaluate vulnerabilities; Implementation of proactive strategies to enhance security at high-risk facilities; Commanding officers instructed to identify and eliminate weak links within the custodial chain; Officers assigned to strengthen surveillance checks; Commanding officers were reminded of the zero tolerance policy, emphasizing that officers found guilty of negligence, collusion, or dereliction of duty will incur severe penalties.”

Nwakuche emphasised the necessity of internal accountability, cautioning that personnel involved in security breaches will encounter significant disciplinary measures.

The statement also indicated that the meeting concluded with a call for unity, discipline, and enhanced collaboration among correctional staff, along with improved cooperation with other security agencies and the general public.

Last month, an overnight downpour resulted in the escape of seven inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, following the collapse of the facility’s aging perimeter wall.

The incident in Osun represents the latest in a series of prison escapes attributed to structural deficiencies in Nigeria’s correctional facilities.

In recent years, similar incidents have taken place, including the collapse of prison walls in Maiduguri and Suleja in 2024, resulting in the escape of hundreds of inmates.