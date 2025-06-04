Mikel Obi Warns Osimhen Against Saudi Move, Urges Premier League Switch

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has advised Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, to resist a move to Saudi Arabia, urging him instead to continue showcasing his talent in Europe.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Mikel Obi expressed concern over recent transfer speculations linking the 26-year-old to the Middle East, stating that such a move would be premature at this stage of Osimhen’s career.

“It would be a shame to see him go there,” Mikel said. “I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer.”

Osimhen, who recently wrapped up a sensational loan spell at Galatasaray, is expected to leave Napoli on a permanent deal ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Mikel believes Osimhen still has much to offer at the highest level of European football and named several top clubs that could be ideal destinations.

“So maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus, and PSG too. Let’s see what happens,” he added.

Recall that Victor Osimhen enjoyed a phenomenal season in Turkish Super Lig 1, scoring 36 goals and providing eight assists in 40 matches. This performance earned him the league’s highest goalscorer award.

The Nigerian international played a pivotal role in helping Galatasaray clinch both the Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup, quickly becoming a fan favourite.