List Of States In Nigeria At High Risk Of Flood

The Federal Government has raised a red flag over the imminent risk of severe flooding across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), warning that the disaster could mirror the tragic incident in Mokwa, Niger State, where over 200 people lost their lives last week.

The incident, which occurred last Thursday, also left thousands homeless, over 500 people missing, and dozens of houses swept away by the torrential floods.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, listed the high-risk states as, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT.

Utsev clarified that the flood disaster in Mokwa was not caused by the release of water from the Kainji or Jebba dams, both of which remain structurally intact.

He said, “The flood was not caused by water releases from either the Kainji or Jebba dams. Both dams are intact and safe. It was a result of extreme rainfall triggered by climate change, which overwhelmed local drainage systems.”

The Minister noted that many residents failed to adhere to flood warnings issued earlier in the year, exacerbating the casualty toll.

Utsev said the lack of efficient drainage and unregulated construction along flood-prone paths contributed significantly to the devastation.

He explained, “Unregulated building activities blocked an ephemeral tributary of River Dingi, a tributary of River Niger, which remains dry most of the year and only flows during rainfall.

“The absence of alternative water pathways worsened the flood’s impact.”

While expressing sympathy with victims, the minister commended the Niger State Government, local authorities, and emergency responders for their swift intervention.

“The Ministry extends its heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the government and people of Niger State, especially those affected in Mokwa,” Utsev said.

The minister reminded Nigerians that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), under the ministry, had earlier predicted the likelihood of flooding in 19 Local Government Areas of Niger State, including Mokwa, as part of its 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released on April 10.

He urged all state governments and residents in high-risk areas to take the warning seriously and implement preventive measures to avert further disasters.