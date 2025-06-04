Katsina Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead Of 2025 Eid El-Kabir Celebration

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the implementation of extensive security measures to protect lives and property during and after the upcoming 2025 Eid El-Kabir celebrations throughout the state.

This information was shared in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, which was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

The force called upon the citizens of the state to fully cooperate with the police and other security agencies assigned to the Sallah special duty.

Naija News reports that the police also urged parents and guardians to advise their children and wards against participating in activities that violate the law.

Furthermore, the command has cautioned individuals or troublemakers with harmful intentions to abandon their schemes, as police operatives are ready to take firm action against anyone attempting to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state before, during, or after the celebrations.

The statement reads: “Under the able leadership of Commissioner of Police Bello Shehu, psc, fdc, MNIM, the Katsina State Police Command is pleased to announce that, in anticipation of the upcoming Eid El-Kabir festival, adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration throughout the state. To this end, the command has deployed sufficient personnel and resources to strategic locations across Katsina.

“In furtherance of our commitment to protecting lives and property, we urge the good people of the state to cooperate fully with the police and other security agencies deployed for the Sallah special duty. We call on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in activities that contravene the law. Specifically, we warn against reckless and unlawful horse riding, dangerous driving, unlawful gatherings, substance abuse, and other behaviours that may cause disorder and endanger lives.

“Furthermore, individuals or miscreants harbouring malicious intentions are hereby advised to abandon their plans, as the Command is prepared to take decisive action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the state before, during, or after the festivities. In case of emergencies, the public is encouraged to use the following Command emergency numbers: 08156977777, 09022209690, 07072722539 for prompt reporting of incidents or unlawful activities, ensuring swift response.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, psc, fdc, MNIM, takes this opportunity to wish all Muslim faithful in the state a happy Sallah celebration and assures them of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and security.”