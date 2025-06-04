Tribunal Delivers Judgement On PDP, SDP’s Petitions Against Aiyedatiwa’s Election

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, located in Akure, has confirmed the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, rejecting several petitions that contested his victory in the polls held on November 16, 2024.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, that extended for more than eight hours, the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Benson Ogubu, dismissed the petition submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

In his petition, the PDP candidate claimed there were extensive irregularities and requested the annulment of the election results.

The tribunal also rejected similar petitions from other political parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), and African Alliance (AA), all of which questioned the validity of the election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after winning in all 18 local government areas of the state.

He received a total of 366,781 votes, surpassing his nearest rivals, including Ajayi from the PDP.

With this decision, the tribunal upheld Aiyedatiwa’s mandate as the legitimately elected governor of Ondo State, effectively concluding the legal challenges related to the 2024 governorship election.