JUST IN: INEC Unveils Final List Of Anambra Governorship Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the definitive list of candidates for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.

This information was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Naija News reports that this development signals the initiation of campaign activities by all eligible political parties.

The list is a result of the successful completion of party primaries and the designated period for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

A total of 16 political parties will participate in the election, having submitted their candidates’ details via Form EC9 by the required deadline of 6 pm on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Among these parties, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has replaced its original candidate following a voluntary withdrawal, while four parties—Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)—have substituted their deputy governorship nominees.

The final list demonstrates a moderate level of gender representation, with AAC and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) presenting female governorship candidates, and six parties—Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)—nominating female running mates.

Nevertheless, INEC has observed that no political party has nominated an individual with a disability for the election.

The ages of the candidates vary from 36 to 71 years, and their educational backgrounds, along with other personal information, have been disclosed to the public through the Commission’s website and social media channels.

INEC has stressed that following the release of the final list, no additional substitutions or withdrawals will be allowed, except in instances of death, as stipulated in Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The statement indicated, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are now permitted to commence their election campaigns in public starting from Wednesday, 11th June 2025, and concluding at midnight on Thursday, 6th November 2025.”

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.

Olumekun added that the Anambra State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, 8th November 2025.