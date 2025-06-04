‘It Will Be Too Loud’ – Fubara Loyalist Claims After Gov’s Meeting With Tinubu

Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, paid a surprise visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Naija News understands that the move has rekindled hope among his supporters that the emergency rule in the state may soon be lifted.

The visit, which was held behind closed doors, stirred excitement within Fubara’s political base, popularly known as the ‘Simplified Family’.

Former Port Harcourt City Local Government Chairman, Ezebunwo Ichemati, a staunch loyalist of the suspended governor, shared photographs of the meeting on his verified Facebook page, urging supporters to prepare for a “loud” outcome.

“Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara after a closed-door meeting with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, June 3, 2025. Simplified Marine Patrol, get ready, it will be too loud,” Ichemati wrote.

Ichemati, one of the council chairmen affected by the Supreme Court ruling that nullified their election, encouraged members of the ‘Simplified Family’ to stay optimistic. His post attracted hundreds of reactions from supporters, who hailed the visit and praised Tinubu.

Supporters flooded social media with renewed hope, insisting that Fubara’s return to Government House in Port Harcourt is imminent.

Although hopes had been high that President Tinubu would lift the emergency rule on May 29, those expectations were dashed after no such pronouncement was made.

Tuesday’s visit, however, has rekindled belief among loyalists that their political setback may soon be reversed.

President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara on March 18, 2025, and declared a six-month emergency rule in the state, following political unrest and the collapse of governance. He appointed Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (retd.) as the state’s Administrator.

The emergency rule, approved by the National Assembly, is expected to expire on September 18.

While Fubara had earlier expressed optimism that peace talks between him and his estranged political godfather, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were progressing, Wike dismissed such claims during a television interview on Monday.

He confirmed only one meeting had occurred, and that it involved other political heavyweights, including Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba.

Tuesday’s visit marks the second time Governor Fubara will be meeting President Tinubu since his suspension. The two reportedly held an earlier meeting in London earlier in the year, though details of that encounter were also kept private.