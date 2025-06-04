Inter Sign Croatia Midfielder Petar Sucic As Club World Cup Preparations Begin

Inter Milan have completed the signing of promising Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb in a deal worth €14 million, with an additional €2.5 million in potential add-ons.

Petar Sucic, 21, who has earned seven senior caps for Croatia, enjoyed a breakout 2024–2025 season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 26 league appearances.

His performances were a bright spot in a campaign that saw Dinamo narrowly miss out on their 26th Croatian title, finishing second to Rijeka on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Sucic is set to join the Nerazzurri ahead of their opening match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they face Monterrey of Mexico on June 17 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The transfer comes at a pivotal moment for Inter, who are currently without a head coach following the departure of Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian tactician left by mutual consent after Inter’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Inzaghi is reportedly close to sealing a move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

One of the leading names linked with the Inter job is Cesc Fabregas, the former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona star who recently guided Como to a 10th-place finish in Serie A after securing promotion.

Despite interest from the Milan club, reports indicate that Como remain confident of keeping Fabregas, who is also a minority shareholder in the club.

Following their opener against Monterrey, Inter will travel to Seattle to face Urawa Red Diamonds on June 21, before wrapping up their Group E campaign against River Plate on June 25.