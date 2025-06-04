INEC Chair, Mahmood Yakubu Is Bias – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that the incumbent chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is already showing signs of bias.

The former Governor of Rivers State asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not have been registered or won the 2015 general elections if Yakubu was the chairman of INEC at the time.

Amaechi, who was a guest on Arise TV on Tuesday night, hailed former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, for ensuring a transparent electoral process that led to the APC’s registration and eventual victory in 2015.

He said, “The current chairman of INEC, if he were the chairman of INEC in 2015, we would not have won. That’s an important point. May God bless (Attahiru) Jega. Because the ground rules were clear. The current chairman of INEC can only be compared to Iwu.

“When we were to register APC, Jega opened the door and we complied with the registration requirements. He got the APC registered. The current man, if you comply with all these, he would not register you.

“Already, INEC is biased. So, the only thing I can tell you now is that, looking at the way Nigeria has run the election, even the Option A4 led us forward. At least a lot of transparency. You were sure of what was going on. Then we came back to meet people like Iwu and others and the current one and things got worse.

“So, you don’t know whether to say we are progressing or we are regressing. There’s a state capture using the electoral institution as a machine.”