I Hired Wike, I Was Once His Boss – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that he was once the boss of the incumbent Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to Amaechi, he hired Wike at a time when he had the power to say no.

Speaking about his current relationship with Wike, when he was asked during an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday night if they were friends, Amaechi replied, “I was once his (Wike) boss, whether he likes it or not. I hired him; I could have said no.”

Asked by the anchor if they were now equals as former Governors, Amaechi jokingly replied that he was a Speaker of the House of Assembly, which Wike has not been.

On why Amaechi had suddenly turned against the All Progressives Congress (APC) after famously leading the party to victory in the 2015 elections as the Director-General of its presidential campaign team, the former Transport Minister said he doesn’t want to talk about the APC.

Naija News reports he, however, appreciated former President Muhammadu Buhari for the roles given to him during the campaigns and also during his administration.

“I will start this by saying I’m grateful to Buhari because if he didn’t offer me the opportunity to be the Director-General of the campaign, I would probably never be the Director-General and at the end of the day, he offered me the opportunity of becoming a Minister where I discharged my responsibility in the Ministry of Transport.

“Outside that, I don’t want to talk about APC,” Amaechi said.