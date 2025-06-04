Gov Eno Declares State Of Emergency On Ibom Paint

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has declared a State of Emergency regarding the renovation of Ibom Paint, formerly known as Peacock Paints.

Naija News reports that Eno has designated his Senior Special Assistant on Entrepreneurial Development, Ime Uwah, as the Sole Administrator of the company situated in the Etinan Local Government Area.

While inaugurating the updated manufacturing facility on Wednesday, Eno expressed appreciation for Uwah’s dedication to the restructuring and revitalisation efforts, and also acknowledged the Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, for his enthusiastic contributions in realising the government’s vision for the company’s revival.

Recalling the decision, the governor said, “A few months ago, during one of our project review meetings, the issue of resuscitating Ibom Paint came up. I asked Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob if it was possible to really revive this place. He responded, ‘Yes, we can.’ What this place needed was dynamic management, free from distractions, and that is what it now has

“I have declared a State of Emergency on Ibom Paint, and the Sole Administrator is Honourable Ime Uwah. He is the one running this factory and has produced results in the last three months. This place will engage our young people, and it is important we keep it alive.”

Governor Eno has instructed all individuals involved in state government projects to utilise Ibom Paint, assuring that his administration will persist in collaborating with AKICORP to guarantee the optimal functioning of all state-owned enterprises.

Additionally, he encouraged the youth to support local developments and to seize the numerous opportunities available for their benefit and the advancement of the state.

Previously, Pastor Jacob expressed his appreciation to the governor for revitalising the company, highlighting that the former Peacock Paints is now entirely owned by the state government.

He characterised the facility as a significant waste in the past, commending the governor’s visionary leadership for revitalising the previously abandoned plant.

Pastor Jacob also mentioned that the company is accredited by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and has adopted an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to effectively integrate and manage finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales operations.

Key stakeholders present at the inauguration included the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Obong Paul Ekpo; the political leader of Etinan LGA, Isantim Kenneth Okon; the member representing Etinan State Constituency, Hon. Uduak Ekpo Ufot; and the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Ubong Inyang.