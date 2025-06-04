Fubara Visited Tinubu To Remind Him That He Is Now A Good Boy – Reuben Abati

Veteran journalist and former presidential aide Reuben Abati has reacted to embattled Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that Fubara visited President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Tinubu has been in Lagos since last week, where he commissioned several projects and will remain in the state until the Sallah celebrations are over.

Speaking on the development on Arise News’ The Morning Show, Abati stated that Fubara visited Tinubu to show that he is no longer interested in fighting with anybody.

Abati said, “I want to imagine that the reason Fubara visited President Tinubu again is to remind the president that he is now a good boy o, and he is not fighting anybody.

“He has even gone to beg Wike o, the lord and master of Rivers State politics.”

Also expressing disappointment at the governor over the visit, Rufai Oseni stated, “The same Fubara who said his mind has left the place has gone to visit President Tinubu. Does this show you that all politicians are the same?

“It’s just about power. A lot of people thought that Fubara was going to stand his ground.”