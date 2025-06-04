Francis Onyeka Pens New Leverkusen Deal, Set for Loan Spell at VfL Bochum

Bayer 04 Leverkusen have announced that promising teenage midfielder, Francis Onyeka, has signed a new three-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Bay Arena until the summer of 2028.

The Bundesliga side confirmed the development in a statement shared via their official X page on Tuesday:

“Francis Onyeka has extended his contract until 2028. The youngster will now spend the 2025/26 season on loan at VfL Bochum! All the best Francis.”

The 19-year-old, born in Gummersbach, will spend the upcoming season on loan at 2. Bundesliga side VfL Bochum, in a move aimed at providing him with consistent first-team action and accelerating his development.

Onyeka is no stranger to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, having been named in the matchday squad as an unused substitute when Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw at Bochum in November 2024.

The highly-rated midfielder made 29 appearances across all competitions last season under then-manager Xabi Alonso, including debut outings in the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

Onyeka also captained Leverkusen’s U-19 team to the final of the German U-19 Championship, scoring in a thrilling 5-4 loss to rivals FC Köln.

Across 27 youth fixtures, the versatile midfielder tallied nine goals and three assists, logging over 2,300 minutes of game time.

Onyeka who is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, has so far opted for Germany on the international stage, having featured for Die Mannschaft at U-15 through U-18 levels.

He began his football journey with SC Borussia Lindenthal-Hohenlind before joining Leverkusen’s youth ranks in 2014.