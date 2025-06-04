Felix Agu Relishes Super Eagles Debut After Unity Cup Triumph In London

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu is still celebrating his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria following the side’s dramatic Unity Cup victory over Jamaica last weekend in London.

Felix Agu, 25, featured prominently in the final at the Brentford Community Stadium, starting and playing 83 minutes before being substituted.

The match ended 2-2 after regulation time and was decided on penalties, with Nigeria edging Jamaica 5-4 to lift the Unity Cup.

Born in Osnabrück, Germany, to Nigerian parents, Agu had previously represented Germany at youth level. However, after securing clearance from FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially announced his eligibility for Nigeria on Saturday, May 24—just hours before the tournament kicked off.

Speaking to WERDER.DE after the tournament, Agu expressed excitement over his first taste of international football.

“It was a good week overall,” he said. “I was given a warm welcome by the team and I’m looking forward to more chances in the future.”

Despite the tournament being classified as a series of friendlies, Agu noted the intensity and pride associated with representing one’s country.

“It was fantastic. Even though the tournament only consists of friendlies, you could still sense the rivalry,” he added. “Playing for your national team is a different feeling than club football, so I’m pleased to have made my debut and that we won in the end.”

Agu’s call-up was part of coach Éric Chelle’s squad for the June international window, giving the Werder Bremen man an opportunity to gel with his new teammates ahead of potential future qualifiers and competitive fixtures.

Agu, who broke into the Bundesliga scene with Werder Bremen in the 2020–21 season after graduating from the VfL Osnabrück youth system, has steadily built a reputation as a pacey and intelligent full-back.

This past Bundesliga campaign, he made 22 appearances, scoring three goals and providing crucial contributions on both ends of the pitch.

His consistent performances led to a contract extension in 2022, confirming his status as a key player for the German outfit.