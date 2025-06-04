Ex-Ebonyi PDP Governorship Candidate, Odii Speaks On Joining APC

The governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has refuted allegations that he intends to switch to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Odii’s comments were in response to statements made by the chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro Emegha, who implied that Odii might be contemplating a transition to their party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Odii categorically rejected these claims, asserting that he has not encountered any persuasive reasons that would justify such a move.

The statement read: “Let me categorically state that I am not considering joining the APC, now or in the foreseeable future. I am yet to see any compelling reason, ideological, political, or developmental, that would warrant such a decision.

“My commitment remains firmly with the ideals of purposeful leadership, people-oriented governance, and genuine democratic progress. These values continue to guide my actions and political engagements. I believe in building a society anchored on justice, equity, and service, not opportunism or political convenience.

“While I acknowledge Emegha’s right to express his opinions and promote his party, I urge political actors, especially those in leadership positions, to refrain from speculative statements that may mislead the public or distort the political landscape of Ebonyi State.”