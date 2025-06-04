Elon Musk Slams Trump-Backed Spending Bill

Elon Musk has launched a scathing attack on a major tax and spending bill backed by former President Donald Trump, labelling it a “disgusting abomination.”

The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives last month, includes trillions of dollars in tax breaks, a boost in defence spending, and authorisation for a substantial increase in government borrowing. Analysts estimate it will add roughly $600 billion to the federal deficit in the next fiscal year.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk’s remarks came just one day before he stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he held for four months. His resignation drew attention, given his close association with Trump.

Speculation of a rift between the two was swiftly addressed by a post from the official X CEO account, which denied any falling out and clarified the nature of Musk’s departure.

“In the coming days, legacy media will try to convince you that President Trump and Elon Musk are no longer friends and that’s why Musk left,” the post stated. “What they won’t tell you is that Elon was a Special Government Employee, limited to 130 days of service and that term ends tomorrow.”

Ahead of his resignation, Musk reiterated his disappointment with the bill, arguing that it runs counter to the mission of the DOGE team and worsens the federal deficit.

“I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both, in my personal opinion,” he said.