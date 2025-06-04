Details Of Discussions Between President Tinubu And Pastor Tunde Bakare Emerges

The presiding overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that his discussions with President Bola Tinubu focused on national issues and how to make the country better.

The clergyman disclosed this while speaking to journalists after a visit to the President at his residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

Pastor Bakare said his vision is to have a Nigeria that works during his lifetime, and he shared his observations with the person in charge and prayed for God’s wisdom in executing the best for the country.

Naija News reports Bakare refused to disclose the specifics of his discussions with Tinubu, but said he was received well by the President, and it is now left to the President to take the final decisions on the suggestions made during their discussion.

Pastor Bakare prayed for God’s help and wisdom for President Tinubu in leading the country.

“It’s not about just reservations, it’s about how the country will go well. My personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime time and those things I’ve discussed with Mr. President, they are not hidden things, but I’ve learnt that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it with him to whatsoever he wills with what you have suggested so I’ve had a private conversation with Mr. President and I’m glad that he received me well and I trust that God will help our nation,” Bakare said.

Asked on the specific areas he wants the President to improve on, Bakare insisted that what transpired between Tinubu and himself would remain between the two of them.

“What transpired in my discussions with him, stays with me and with him. God guiding him, and giving him wisdom will help this nation not to slide or go down the drain but to bounce back so that he can leave a mark that can not be erazed,” the former presidential aspirant added.

On his expectations in the next two years from the current administration, Pastor Bakare said he would like to see a peaceful nation where Nigerians are their brothers’ keepers.

He added that he looks forward to unity and collaboration between the North and South, and national progress that will ensure the masses of the country do not live in abject poverty.