Courts Summon Akpabio, Nwaebonyi Over Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegation

Two High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have separately issued summons to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, over allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and breach of fundamental rights levelled against them by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the suspended senator representing Kogi Central filed multiple suits against the Senate leaders, accusing them of deliberately tarnishing her reputation and orchestrating her controversial suspension from the National Assembly.

In suit no. FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi granted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan leave to serve the Senate President, his Senior Legislative Aide, Mfon Patrick, and the Clerk of the National Assembly with court processes, including the writ of summons and statement of claim.

The order followed a motion ex parte filed by her counsel, U.J. Udoh, supported by an affidavit deposed to by Hamzat Mogaji of Victor Giwa & Associates.

Justice Kutigi fixed June 9, 2025, for the report of service.

In a related matter, Justice A.O. Otaluka of the FCT High Court granted leave to serve Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi by substituted means in suit no. FCT/HC/CV/1359/25, after hearing Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Michael J. Numa, who is representing Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Otaluka adjourned the matter to June 25, 2025, for further hearing.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had slammed a ₦5 billion defamation suit on Nwaebonyi over allegations he made during a live appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on March 6, 2025.

The senator told the court that Nwaebonyi falsely claimed she had six children with different men and that her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, married her under duress. He also described her on national television as a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and “blackmailer.”

“These statements were false, malicious, and intended to depict me as someone who uses dishonesty to extort money as a profession,” she said in her statement of claim.

She accused Nwaebonyi, a member of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, of deliberately defaming her to influence public opinion and undermine her petition before the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is currently serving a six-month suspension handed down by the Senate under circumstances she has continually described as unlawful and politically motivated.

In her suit against Senate President Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused him of sexually harassing her and alleged that his aide, Mfon Patrick, made defamatory statements to damage her character.

She is asking the court to award ₦100 billion in general damages and ₦300 million in litigation costs.

Among other reliefs sought, she wants a perpetual injunction restraining Akpabio, Nwaebonyi, and their agents from further defaming or publishing any derogatory content against her.