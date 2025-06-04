Concerns As Air Pollution May Cause Viral Diseases In Kano

There are concerns in Kano State over the risk of contracting viral diseases due to polluted air affecting numerous areas of the state capital.

Naija News reports that the state government issued a warning to residents regarding hazardous air pollution affecting the state capital, following the publication of the weekly environmental report by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The air quality evaluation was conducted from May 26 to May 30, revealing pollution in certain locations, including Gaida, Ja’en, Sabon Titi, and Sharada Market, within parts of Kano Municipal and Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The report indicated that the air quality in these neighbourhoods is currently deemed unsafe, posing potential health risks to the residents.

Additionally, the report noted, “the further deterioration of air quality may lead to an increase in respiratory illnesses and other diseases linked to pollution.”

In conclusion, the Ministry announced its intention to implement environmental response measures in Gaida, Ja’en, Sabon Titi, and Sharada Market.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change in the state, Dr. Dahir M. Hashim, said, “It is the duty of us all to take care of the environment. Environmental stewardship is the responsibility of both the government and the public.”

“The government is also concerned about the rapid rate of environmental degradation taking place in the state, and the government is looking at the next steps.”

Findings by journalists on Tuesday further validated the conclusions of the Kano State Government concerning inadequate air quality in various neighbourhoods.

According to The Daily Post, inhabitants of Ja’en and Gaida, two of the affected regions, have reported a significant increase in health problems, particularly ongoing coughing and respiratory infections affecting both adults and children.

In Ja’en, Ibrahim Sulaiman expressed his worry about the increasing number of individuals becoming unwell.

“I’m not surprised. We live close to an industrial zone, and many of these companies release different chemical substances and emit strong odours, especially at night.

“There was even a time our community leaders had to file a formal complaint against a company that processes engine oil.

“My neighbour has been coughing for nearly two weeks now. I hear him every night coughing from my house. Now even his family has caught it. We’re really worried,” Sulaiman noted.

In Gaida, another area called out in the air quality report, Shamsu Tijjani, a resident of the area who recently recovered from tuberculosis, laments the situation.

“Of course, we don’t have the scientific tools to measure air quality ourselves, but we agree with the details the government is putting out,” he explained.

“There are neighbourhoods that are so dense; there is absolutely no urban planning.

“You can’t turn in any direction without seeing construction, open spaces meant for schools or playgrounds have been taken over and built upon, and motorcycles have difficulty navigating these tight passages.”

Reflecting on his own experience of being sick, he said, “I think my own illness was related to the air quality and difficult living conditions.”

Residents in all affected neighbourhoods are voicing their concerns regarding the environmental and public health consequences of unchecked urbanisation and industrial emissions.

They are urging government agencies and environmental regulators to take prompt action to establish a safer and cleaner living environment.

PM2.5: Health Dangers

As of June 3, 2025, the air quality in Kano is classified as “Moderate,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79. The main pollutant responsible for this classification is fine particulate matter, referred to as PM2.5, which is currently recorded at 24.2 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) according to IQAir.

Naija News understands that PM2.5 refers to airborne particles that are 2.5 micrometres in diameter or smaller (approximately 30 times smaller than a human hair). Due to their minuscule size, they can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, reaching the lungs or entering the bloodstream.

Research has linked exposure to elevated levels of PM2.5 with various negative health outcomes, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

A consultant physician at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Isa Abubakar, highlighted the significant health dangers associated with long-term exposure to polluted air.

“Air pollution can lead to asthma attacks and other forms of respiratory disease; over time you can even have lung cancer or neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s or other mental health issues,” Abubakar told the media.

Giving advice to residents of polluted communities, Professor Abubakar suggested, “If possible, individuals should consider relocating or changing their place of work. If that’s not feasible, they should reduce the time spent outdoors or wear face masks to minimize exposure. This can provide some level of protection.”

He further emphasised that tackling the issue goes beyond personal precautions.

“The government must step in to enforce environmental regulations that will prevent further pollution and safeguard public health,” he added.