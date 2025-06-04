Chukwueze Reveals Why AC Milan Are Struggling, Olusegun Celebrates Super Eagles Call-Up

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has opened up about the turbulent season that saw the Italian giants finish a disappointing eighth in Serie A, missing out on European qualification.

The Rossoneri also crashed out early in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia, with their only silver lining being the Supercoppa Italiana triumph.

The underwhelming season led to the sacking of manager Sergio Conceição, who had taken charge midway through the campaign.

Speaking to SportsBoom, Chukwueze highlighted managerial instability as a key factor in Milan’s struggles.

“Starting the season with one manager and completing pre-season under him, then switching manager midway was quite difficult,” he said.

“When a new manager arrived, everything changed—from tactics to formations and playing style. The players were eager and hungry, but adapting quickly to new ideas and systems wasn’t easy.”

Chukwueze’s remarks shed light on the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by the squad in a season that fell short of fans’ expectations.

Meanwhile, on a more positive note for Nigerian football, forward Olakunle Olusegun is basking in the joy of his first-ever invitation to the Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old striker, who plays for Russian champions FC Krasnodar, was called up by head coach Eric Chelle as a late replacement for injured regulars ahead of an upcoming friendly against Russia.

Olusegun, who featured for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets earlier in his career, trained with the national team on Tuesday night in Moscow. He described the opportunity as a lifelong dream come true.

“What every player wants is to play for their national team,” he told the Super Eagles media. “So finding myself now in the Super Eagles, it’s a privilege, and it’s an honour for me because it’s not by my power or how I play.”