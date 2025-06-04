Arsenal Announce Departures As Jorginho, Tierney, Sterling Set To Exit

Arsenal Football Club have confirmed a major reshuffle across their men’s, women’s, and youth squads as part of their end-of-season retained list for the 2025/26 campaign.

Among the headline departures are midfield veteran Jorginho, defender Kieran Tierney, and loan players Raheem Sterling and Neto.

Jorginho, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in 2023, is set to leave the club as a free agent and is reportedly close to sealing a move to Brazilian side Flamengo.

Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney will also depart following an injury-ridden spell at the Emirates.

Raheem Sterling, who spent the past season on loan from Chelsea, will return to his parent club. Despite his short stint, Sterling leaves behind a touching legacy — his son Thiago has been signed by Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End academy at under-9 level.

Joining the departing group is goalkeeper Neto, also returning to his parent club after a loan spell.

In the women’s squad, Arsenal confirmed the release of Teyah Goldie, Lina Hurtig, and Amanda Ilestedt.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kelly — who joined on loan from Manchester City during the second half of the season — is currently in talks over a permanent move. Her contract with City expires at the end of the month, meaning she could sign as a free agent.

Youth team changes were extensive, with the club parting ways with several academy players: Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Reece Clairmont, Khayon Edwards, Jakai Fisher, Romari Forde, Jimi Gower, Jack Henry-Francis, Max Kuczynski, Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Ismail Oulad M’Hand, Brian Okonkwo, Elian Quesada-Thorn, and Zacariah Shuaib.

While the exits dominate headlines, Arsenal also offered updates on contract negotiations with a few key names.

The club confirmed discussions are ongoing with midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract is set to expire on June 30. The Ghanaian international’s future at the Emirates has been uncertain, but the club is reportedly keen to retain his services.

Also in contract talks are Chloe Kelly and Michal Rosiak, whose deals are still being negotiated as of the official announcement.

In a statement on their website, Arsenal wrote: “Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to say thank you to those leaving us when their contracts are completed at the end of the month.”