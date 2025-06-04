APC Faces Internal Rift Over Tinubu’s Endorsement, Automatic Tickets

A fresh wave of political tension appears to be brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the early endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 by key party figures.

The endorsement, spearheaded by PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stirred discontent among party loyalists and heightened speculation over the possibility of automatic tickets for select lawmakers.

Amid the rising expectation of ticket guarantees, tensions have surfaced in states like Delta, where Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP structure recently defected to the APC.

According to Guardian, longstanding members fear being sidelined, with some asking whether the party will now sacrifice its “landlords”—those who built the party—for new entrants.

Similarly, lawmakers who defected from opposition parties have allegedly begun lobbying for automatic renomination, citing loyalty and service. However, many APC grassroots members have kicked back, insisting the party must uphold competitive primaries.

APC Denies Granting Automatic Tickets

In response to growing concerns, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, issued a firm rebuttal, labelling the reports of automatic tickets as “fake news.”

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety, as it did not emanate from our great party,” Morka said in a statement.

He added that the APC remains committed to fairness and transparency and urged the public to ignore the rumours, calling them “of mischievous origin.”

Despite the party’s public denial, internal sources and observers say lobbying efforts by some lawmakers—particularly those loyal to Tinubu—have intensified behind closed doors.

“The President has been assessed and seen to have done a good job. So anybody seeking a second or third term must put their report card on the table for party members to evaluate,” said Prince Hilliard Eta, former APC National Vice Chairman (South-South).

“We know some of them have nothing to show for occupying their seats.”

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), however, expressed strong disapproval of the APC’s internal handling of the matter.

In a statement by its National Secretary, Peter Ameh, CUPP said the party’s record of offering automatic tickets to defectors is evidence of hypocrisy and political exclusion.

“Automatic tickets are undemocratic and disenfranchise other party members. This practice stifles the aspirations of many deserving members,” the statement read.

“We are not oblivious to the APC’s notorious practice of promising automatic tickets to defectors. This blatant double standard exposes the APC’s lack of commitment to democratic principles and fairness.”

Mamora: “Wait and See” Situation

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, adopted a cautious stance, noting that the issue of automatic tickets will likely be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“Each case will be addressed on its own merit. There’s no doubt the issue of automatic tickets will create tension between defectors and old members. But the APC leadership has the necessary mechanisms to manage it,” he said.

Labour Party Chieftain Predicts APC Implosion

Tanko Yunusa, a top Labour Party official and Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, warned that the APC may be heading toward an internal collapse.

“They know they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. That’s the beginning of the implosion that is bound to happen in that party,” he told Guardian.

Yunusa accused the APC of promoting selfish politics, particularly with the premature endorsement of Tinubu for 2027.

“That is selfishness. That’s part of the implosion we are talking about,” he added.

He also criticised the APC’s inability to manage the ambitions of its swelling ranks, saying only a multiparty democratic culture can address such contradictions.

Yunusa defended the Labour Party’s approach under Peter Obi, stating that unlike the APC, LP has never barred any member from contesting primaries.

He said: “You may say the same about Peter Obi, but he has always been open to competition. He never stops anyone from contesting in our party.”