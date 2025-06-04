Amaechi Reveals People Who Helped Him Become Rivers Governor

Former Minister of Transportation and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has named those he believes were instrumental to his emergence as governor in 2007.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Amaechi, who governed the oil-rich state from 2007 to 2015, said his rise to power was made possible by the grace of God, support from his predecessor, Peter Odili, the people of Rivers State, and the intervention of the judiciary.

Before becoming governor, Amaechi served as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

Speaking on his political journey, he said, “I had the opportunity and I utilised the opportunity. So when the opportunity came for me to become the Speaker of the Parliament, Dr. Odili and I spoke and he felt it was important that I became the Speaker, I utilised the opportunity and I became the Speaker.

“The problem is not when you get the opportunity, the problem is what you do with the opportunity.

“God knows I was one of the best Speakers in this country at that material time. I don’t know what is happening now, maybe there are better Speakers than I was.

“But that time, nobody will deny me the fact that I performed my duty as the Speaker and I was elected to become the Chairman of the Speakers Forum. Since I left as the Chairman of the Speakers’ Forum, I wonder if the Speakers’ forum is still in existence.

“By the grace of God and by the grace of Peter Odili, the people of Rivers State and the judiciary, I became Governor because at the end of the day, the judiciary pronounced me governor.”