All Politicians Are The Same, It’s Just About The Power – Rufai Reacts As Fubara Meets Tinubu In Lagos

Popular Nigerian journalist, Oseni Rufai, has expressed disappointment with the decision of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to visit President Bola Tinubu.

Rufai said some people had thought Fubara would hold his ground even in the face of the suspension and state of emergency declared in Rivers State, but the visit shows politicians are always after their personal interests, which is political power.

Naija News recalls that Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development during The Morning Show on Arise Television on Wednesday, Rufai said Governor Fubara had been forced to bow to higher political powers.

The journalist said Fubara made a U-turn after saying his mind had left the Government House, which is an indication that things may be getting smoother between him and his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking further, Rufai stressed the need for politicians to see beyond the immediate gratification of political power, but stand for values.

“Governor Fubara has gone to see his father, President Tinubu. He has no choice because in this game of politics, he’s been brow-beaten.

“That will never mitigate the fact that we totally condemn the state of emergency by President Tinubu, and the cases are in court. We’d like to see the Supreme Court’s pronouncement on that.

“But the Fubara who said all of a sudden the other day in a church service that his mind has left the place has gone to visit President Tinubu. We are getting indications that things are getting better between them.

“For the first time in a long while since all of these started, Wike is saying he’s my son, it’s the people that are using him against me. Now he’s gone to meet President Tinubu.

“Does this show you something, that all politicians are the same? It’s just about power. A lot of people thought that Fubara was going to stand his ground and say what’s the worst that could happen? You’ll impeach me but it will be on record. But it shows that Nigerian politicians are not that way. It’s about what they can use and do with that power at that point in time but they forget that power is transient,” he said.