Ademola Lookman Reflects On Career-Defining Switch From England To Nigeria

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has opened up about his life-changing decision to switch international allegiance from England to Nigeria, describing it as “one of the most defining choices” of his football career.

The 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year made the statement during an interview with ARISE TV, in which he detailed the personal and professional transformation that followed his commitment to the Nigerian national team.

“Without a doubt, it changed my career and my life,” the 27-year-old said. “People know that. This is my home. This is my place. I enjoy it here. I am the son of the soil.”

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Lookman represented England at youth levels before pledging his senior international future to Nigeria.

That bold move coincided with a meteoric rise in his career — culminating in a historic hat-trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, leading Atalanta to their first-ever European title with a stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Now regarded as one of Europe’s most in-form attackers, Lookman credited his transformation to sheer determination and consistency.

“I think it was just self-belief and working hard every day,” he said. “When you work hard every single day, you gain confidence and grow in what you do. You know that eventually, your hard work will pay off.”

Lookman also reflected on the low points in his journey — including a missed penalty during his loan stint at Fulham — and how a strong mindset helped him recover and grow.

“Every day, I try to improve myself, both on and off the pitch. That consistency and mindset have really helped me,” he added.

He said receiving the African Footballer of the Year award was a moment of immense pride and honour. “It’s amazing. Honestly, I won’t lie to you, it’s a privilege to have it. I take it with real pride. I’ve seen the great players who have received this award. For me to be among them is a blessing.”

Recently, Lookman returned to Lagos to present the CAF award to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in what he described as a heartfelt homecoming.

Sanwo-Olu praised him as a “symbol of the Greater Lagos Rising spirit” and a role model for millions of Nigerian youths.

During his visit, Lookman also made an emotional stop in Phase 2 — the community where he spent much of his childhood with his grandmother and father.

“It was really important for me to bring this award back home,” he said. “I’ve been cradling it all day. Bringing it back to Lagos means everything. That’s where I brought it back to, and today, I had the honour of presenting it to the President. That meant a lot.”

Despite his recent accolades, Lookman insists he’s only getting started.

“Definitely not,” he responded when asked if he would feel fulfilled if he retired today. “Retirement is nowhere in my thoughts. Not even close. There’s still a long journey ahead. So much more to achieve. This is just another chapter of that journey.”

Following his explosive season, Lookman has attracted interest from top Premier League sides including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Atalanta have reportedly placed a €50 million price tag on the forward, who has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football.