45 Bandits Killed In Fresh DSS, Military Strike In Niger

The Department of State Services (DSS) along with the military has successfully neutralized approximately 45 bandits near Kuchi town in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News reports that this operation, conducted discreetly, represents yet another achievement in the ongoing campaigns against banditry in the region.

According to Daily Trust, security sources have disclosed that the DSS meticulously tracked the bandits’ movements and thwarted an impending invasion of the villages, which was intended to execute large-scale assaults orchestrated by the notorious kingpin Dogo Gide and his loyal bandits.

As per the sources, intelligence gathered through the agency’s renewed covert operations indicated that the terrorists, originating from Bilbis forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and certain regions of Kaduna State, were summoned by Gide to launch attacks on the villages in the Kuchi vicinity.

“In the early hours of Monday, 2nd June 2025, bandits from Kaduna and Zamfara States, numbering about 100, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, advanced towards Kuchi town in Munya LGA.

“However, operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits in the outskirts of Kuchi town. The operatives engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, which saw the elimination of the bandits, with several injured and motorcycles and ammunition recovered,” the security source revealed.

Meanwhile, the reports also indicate that five of the DSS operatives sustained severe injuries and are currently hospitalised.

“This ambush, which is a part of sustained offensives against the bandits, following the earlier decimation of over 50 bandits, has dealt a heavy blow to Dogo Gide, who in the past months has been losing huge territories to the superior firepower and covert disruptions by operatives deployed to these troubled spots.

“Serious heat has been turned on them, and we hope they will be sustained. We pray that these efforts, by the SSS that appear quite new and aimed at saving our communities from the bandits, will continue,” a source said.

This achievement, occurring shortly after the removal of multiple bandits by agency operatives in the same Local Government Area (LGA), will provide relief to the local communities.

Despite ongoing efforts to control them, bandits have been assaulting various communities throughout the nation.

Naija News reports that concerned about the increasing number of killings, the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, moved to Benue State earlier this week.