‘You Dey Mad’ – Regina Daniels Blasts Angela Okorie Over Claims Of Forgiving Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has slammed her colleague, Angela Okorie, after claiming she had forgiven Mercy Johnson.

Naija News reports that Angela, during an Instagram live session with fans, alleged that Mercy is seriously ill.

Angela said she has forgiven and ended her rift with Mercy, stressing the latter is battling an ailment she would not wish on her enemies.

The thespian advised Mercy Johnson to seek forgiveness from people she has wronged and stop using church words that do not represent her.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Regina hurled insults at Angela Okorie, saying the claim of forgiving Mercy is not necessary.

She wrote: “I’m sorry and with all due respect. Aunty Angella, you dey mad! Abeg no forgive because for this side, we no dey forgive. Continue and whilst at it no forget say she get picking wey gidigba. No dey shalaye.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has expressed displeasure at men who cheat, stating that she cannot tolerate it.

Naija News reports that Ruby, in a viral video online, said her husband is not a womaniser.

The movie star also praised her husband for being supportive, and not the type to stress her with talks about his position as the head of the family.

Ruby also called him her soulmate, prophet, and king, expressing gratitude for finding a man she considers her better half.