When I Play The Video Of What Fubara Said And Did To Me, I Weep – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has opened up on how the actions of the embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, have affected him emotionally.

Wike accused Fubara of betraying him by joining forces with his enemies.

The Minister, while addressing newsmen on Monday, stated that in his quiet time, when he plays videos of Fubara’s speeches, he breaks down in tears.

He lamented that he is overwhelmed with emotions whenever he recalls the actions of Fubara.

According to Wike, “Sometimes, when I go back in my quiet moment, I play the video of the speeches of the governor — what he said and did to me, I weep.”

Wike insisted he harbours no personal conflict with Fubara but stressed that peace must be genuine. “I have said I want peace, but you must show that the peace you want is genuine,” he noted.

He said the resolution of the Rivers crisis lies with Fubara, not him.

Meanwhile, Wike has asserted that he did not participate in any anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

Wike stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not have been able to secure a governorship position in Rivers State, where Siminalayi Fubara was elected, or elect National Assembly members if he had genuinely acted against the party, even though he supported President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that during his monthly press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike mentioned that he, along with Bode George and other party stakeholders, had reached a consensus that the PDP should allocate its presidential ticket to the South; however, some members of the party opposed this decision.

Wike said: “In 2023, did I not tell you that I wouldn’t support their presidential candidate? I said, based on equity, justice, and fairness, the presidency should go to the South because you can’t have that and the National Chairman at the same time.

“You therefore take one and give us one. Believing that Atiku would win, they said to hell [with it], and I said I was not going to support.

“So why didn’t I leave the party and join APC? Of all of us then and PDP governors today, who produced National Assembly 100 percent? Who produced a governor? Ask them in their various states how many senators they have.

“Bode George supported the Labour Party, and I said I wouldn’t support [Obi]. I’m a politician, and I said even if you support this man (Obi), he can’t win the election, so let’s forget about sentiment. So George and everybody agreed to support a Southern candidate, we all agreed.

“So what offence did I commit by supporting Tinubu under APC? If I was playing anti-party, PDP wouldn’t have won the governorship, NASS seats and Rivers was the only state that gave PDP that kind of victory.”