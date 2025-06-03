Victor Osimhen Wins Super Lig Golden Boot, Considers Permanent Galatasaray Move

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been officially crowned the 2024–2025 Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot winner after a phenomenal season with Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen, 26, netted 26 goals in the league, powering Galatasaray to yet another league title. His tally saw him finish five goals ahead of Krzysztof Piatek and six ahead of Youssef En-Nesyri, underlining his dominance in front of goal throughout the campaign.

Osimhen’s prolific form has etched his name into history, as he becomes one of the few players to win the Golden Boot in two different top-five European leagues.

He previously claimed the Serie A top scorer award in the 2022-2023 season, when he helped Napoli clinch their first Scudetto in 33 years.

This season, Osimhen also played a key role in Galatasaray’s domestic double, capping off his loan spell in style with a 2-0 victory over Basaksehir FK in the final game of the season.

His performance and passion on the pitch quickly made him a fan favourite among the Galatasaray faithful.

As the Super Lig campaign ends, all eyes now turn to the striker’s next move. Although his loan deal has ended, speculations about a permanent stay in Istanbul have intensified.

Patrick Osimhen, the striker’s older brother, has hinted at the player’s desire to remain with Galatasaray.

Speaking to Turkish pundit Agir after the final match, Patrick said: “I think he will stay here.” When asked if he was joking, he added, “He loves it here.”

Despite his loan expiring, Galatasaray are reportedly eager to make the deal permanent and are awaiting a final decision. For now, Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli, his parent club, before evaluating offers from interested clubs.