Transfer: Bayer Leverkusen Sign Flekken, Brentford Land Kelleher, Chelsea Eye Maignan

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken on a transfer deal that runs until 2028.

The 31-year-old leaves Premier League side Brentford after two seasons, making 74 appearances and recording 14 clean sheets during his time in London.

Flekken’s transfer marks a return to the Bundesliga, where he previously played for SC Freiburg before joining Brentford in May 2023 to replace David Raya.

The transfer fee for the deal is reported to be €10 million, as announced via Leverkusen’s official social media channels.

Kelleher Joins Brentford in £18M Deal

In a swift response to Flekken’s exit, Brentford have secured the services of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher for a reported £18 million.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international fills the vacancy left by Flekken and will be hoping to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Kelleher had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs including West Ham, Leeds, and Bournemouth.

However, with just a year left on his Liverpool contract, the shot-stopper opted for a fresh challenge in west London.

Chelsea Make Move for AC Milan’s Mike Maignan

Chelsea have opened talks with AC Milan over a potential deal for France international Mike Maignan.

The 29-year-old’s current contract at the San Siro runs until 2026, but with no extension in place, Milan risk losing him for free next year.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are keen to act swiftly, particularly with FIFA’s early transfer window (June 1–10) ahead of the Club World Cup.

Maignan has long been on Chelsea’s radar as the club looks to solve its goalkeeping issues.

Despite underwhelming performances from Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, Chelsea were not previously expected to enter the market for a new goalkeeper. However, Maignan’s availability has changed the situation.

If Chelsea secure Maignan, they could face a logjam between the posts. Alongside Sanchez and Jorgensen, both Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga are set to return from loan spells, creating a crowded goalkeeping department at Stamford Bridge.

Maignan, who joined Milan from Lille in 2021, has been one of the club’s top performers, notching 13 clean sheets in the 2024–2025 Serie A season despite Milan’s disappointing eighth-place finish.

A move to Chelsea, especially with Champions League football on offer, may prove tempting for the Frenchman.