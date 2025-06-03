Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he would not have agreed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he had discussed his move to declare a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Wike noted that he is not in conflict with the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

He stressed his opposition on the State of Emergency rule, stating that only the President knows the right time to lift it.

While speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Wike remarked that Fubara has permitted himself to be manipulated by his adversaries to oppose him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, insisting that his reforms are already transforming the Nigerian economy.

They argued that the changes, anchored on realistic naira and fuel pricing, are gradually shifting the nation from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based one.

Speaking further, the party labelled ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai as unsuccessful politicians desperate for power.

Speaking via a statement released on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, APC accused the trio of holding top political positions in Nigeria between 1999 and 2023 yet failed to tackle the issues they are now accusing Tinubu of neglecting.

The APC stated that Nigerians are not fooled by Amaechi and his allies’ disruptive political tactics, noting that they are steadily losing their influence over the economy.

According to the APC, Atiku, Amaechi, and El-Rufai, who were used to exploiting the system, are now being forced to adjust to President Tinubu’s groundbreaking reforms, which prioritise hard work, productivity, and innovation over personal gain.

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he has never benefited anything from politics.

Naija News reports that Kalu, who served as governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Senator maintained that he is not a politician but a businessman who has continued to set up businesses to employ Nigerians.

Kalu stated that he had made a significant amount of money before entering politics, emphasising that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998, he donated $1 million to support the party.

Asked where he got the money to fund the party, Kalu said it was from his businesses.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated all members of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and abroad on the occasion of the Eid.

He called on Muslims to continue to reflect the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Wike also boasted that nobody can sack or remove him from the party.

Speaking on Monday during a media chat with newsmen in Abuja, the former Rivers State Governor also boasted of his achievements and contributions to the PDP, suggesting that no other person has supported the party more than he has.

“I am still in PDP. I worked hard for the party. I have not seen anybody who will have the guts to tell me, Wike, you are not a member of the party. Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me?” he queried.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed the deep tensions she experienced during her tenure as Chair of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

Naija News reports that she accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of demanding a “progress report,” which she later discovered was an euphemism for financial or political returns.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Adeola Fayehun, Akpoti-Uduaghan disclosed that her refusal to comply with Akpabio’s demands led to a growing rift between them.

The senator’s bombshell revelations offer an inside look at the ongoing political tensions within the Senate, particularly highlighting the nature of compromises and the pressures senators face to secure political favours.

Akpoti-Uduaghan went on to discuss the broader climate in the Senate, alleging that senators are under constant pressure to satisfy the wishes of unnamed political “fathers,” especially during critical budget sessions.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rubbished talks by a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, that he is working against the party’s interests.

Wike, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, submitted that he has done more for the PDP than George has done for the party.

The FCT Minister also disagreed with an earlier submission by the former military governor of Ondo State that the PDP made him who he is.

Wike, who referred to George as an old man who should be reading newspapers in his house, argued that he has ensured the PDP remained relevant in Rivers State and at the national level, but George has not been able to win anything for the PDP in Lagos State.

Speaking on claims that the PDP made him, Wike challenged George to produce one person that the PDP has made in Lagos. He argued that it is the individual who makes the party popular, not the other way round.

Popular rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stated that he might not raise his children in Nigeria.

Falz, while speaking during a recent episode of the Dear Ife Series Podcast hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, cited threats due to his activism and the country’s security and economic challenges.

However, the musician stated that he is pro-Nigerian and expressed hope that the country might improve someday.

Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed that he explored womanising at some point in his life.

Naija News reports that the film star made this known in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Etim-Effiong described the experience of having romantic affairs with different women as a learning process.

The thespian said that he often advised young people to shun womanising because it can affect their relationships and marriages in the future, stressing that it might prove challenging to quit.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has announced an updated squad for the forthcoming international friendly match against Russia, due to a number of injuries and player withdrawals that necessitated last-minute adjustments.

The Nigerian team arrived in Moscow on Monday and is expected to commence training sessions on Tuesday in readiness for the prestigious match.

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 6, at the renowned Luzhniki Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 78,000.

Below is the updated squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

Midfielders

Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes, Nigeria)

