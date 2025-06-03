‘They Want To Tear Down The System’ – Orji Kalu Names Those Sponsoring Boko Haram To Fight Tinubu’s Govt

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has alleged that Nigeria’s political elites are backing Boko Haram to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Abia State, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, claimed that the resurgence of the terrorist group was politically motivated and orchestrated by power-hungry influential figures discontented with the current state of governance and are looking to hijack power.

Kalu described the situation as a political war, noting that the sponsors of Boko Haram are not seeking financial gains but are eager to tear down the system and grab power.

The Senator called for unity and patriotism among Nigerians, emphasising the need to uplift the nation instead of sabotaging it for selfish gain.

He said, “The political class is behind Boko Haram. They are using terrorism as a tool to fight Tinubu, just like they did with past administrations. The political class includes the former governors, politicians, wealthy businesspeople, and top-ranking civil servants.

“People in the political class are the ones fuelling Boko Haram. This is a political war. Some of them aren’t after money—they’re after power. They want to tear down the system just to grab control, and that’s not how power should be acquired.

“The insecurity in Nigeria is politically induced. These individuals—politicians, businessmen, civil servants—are not just seeking financial gain. They’re looking to hijack political power.

“If we consider ourselves friends and patriots, we should care about the ordinary Nigerian. We must work together to build a better country.”