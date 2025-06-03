Super Falcons Soar Past Cameroon In Friendly Ahead Of WAFCON 2025

Nigeria’s Super Falcons displayed class on Tuesday as they secured a 2–0 victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a pre-tournament friendly at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade led by example, netting both goals in the first half to seal the win for the nine-time African champions.

The first came in the 28th minute from the penalty spot, while the second, a beautifully crafted team goal, was finished off in the 43rd minute after a slick assist from Rinsola Babajide.

Head Coach Justine Madugu described the performance as a “psychological boost” for the squad as they intensify preparations for the 13th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

With nine WAFCON titles to their name, the Super Falcons are eyeing a record-extending 10th championship.

Nigeria also clinched the continental crown in 1991 and 1995, when the competition served solely as a qualifying event for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The victory over Cameroon reinforces Nigeria’s status as one of the favourites heading into the continental showdown.